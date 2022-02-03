On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 10 1 1 0 32 47 6 21 2 3
Clarkson 7 2 4 0 29 54 32 12 7 6
Harvard 8 4 2 0 28 48 34 11 7 2
Cornell 8 3 3 0 25 50 30 13 5 3
Union 7 7 1 0 21 28 40 9 13 3
Rensselaer 6 8 0 0 18 33 41 12 15 3
Brown 5 8 0 0 16 25 37 5 14 0
St. Lawrence 4 7 3 0 16 30 45 6 13 5
Colgate 4 6 2 0 14 30 31 9 13 2
Princeton 4 6 1 0 14 33 46 5 11 2
Yale 4 7 1 0 12 22 37 5 12 1
Dartmouth 2 10 2 0 11 27 48 3 14 3

___

Friday’s Games

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Rensselaer at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Cornell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Dartmouth at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 5 p.m.

TBD vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2022
2|1 Modern Threats: Surface-to-Air Missile...
2|2 Geosite's Beacon: Enabling Faster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Aerographer's Mate fights a simulated fire during damage control training aboard USS Tulsa