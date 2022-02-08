Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 9:55 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 13 1 1 0 41 54 8 24 2 3
Clarkson 9 2 4 0 35 62 34 14 7 6
Harvard 9 4 2 0 31 51 35 12 8 2
Cornell 8 4 4 0 26 54 35 13 6 4
Union 8 8 1 0 24 36 45 10 14 3
Princeton 6 7 1 0 20 41 56 7 12 2
St. Lawrence 5 7 4 0 19 33 47 7 13 6
Rensselaer 6 10 0 0 18 35 45 12 17 3
Colgate 5 6 3 0 18 35 35 10 13 3
Brown 5 10 1 0 17 27 47 5 16 1
Yale 4 10 1 0 13 26 44 5 15 1
Dartmouth 2 11 2 0 11 28 51 3 16 3

___

Monday’s Games

Boston U. 4, Harvard 3

Tuesday’s Games

Princeton 2, Yale 1

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Quinnipiac 4, Brown 1

Friday’s Games

Cornell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Dartmouth at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 5 p.m.

TBD vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Friday, Feb. 18

St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Union at Yale, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Union at Brown, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Yale, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Unlock Your Organization's Data...
2|15 Crafting Effective Narratives for...
2|15 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19