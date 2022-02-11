ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|13
|1
|1
|0
|41
|54
|8
|24
|2
|3
|Clarkson
|9
|2
|4
|0
|35
|62
|34
|14
|7
|6
|Harvard
|9
|4
|2
|0
|31
|51
|35
|12
|8
|2
|Cornell
|8
|4
|4
|0
|26
|54
|35
|13
|6
|4
|Union
|8
|8
|1
|0
|24
|36
|45
|10
|14
|3
|Princeton
|6
|7
|1
|0
|20
|41
|56
|7
|12
|2
|St. Lawrence
|5
|7
|4
|0
|19
|33
|47
|7
|13
|6
|Rensselaer
|6
|10
|0
|0
|18
|35
|45
|12
|17
|3
|Colgate
|5
|6
|3
|0
|18
|35
|35
|10
|13
|3
|Brown
|5
|10
|1
|0
|17
|27
|47
|5
|16
|1
|Yale
|4
|10
|1
|0
|13
|26
|44
|5
|15
|1
|Dartmouth
|2
|11
|2
|0
|11
|28
|51
|3
|16
|3
___
Friday’s Games
Cornell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.
Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.
Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Yale at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dartmouth at Princeton, 5 p.m.
Colgate at Brown, 5 p.m.
TBD vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Union at Yale, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Brown, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Union at Brown, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Yale, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.
