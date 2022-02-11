On Air: Cyber Chat
ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 13 1 1 0 41 54 8 24 2 3
Clarkson 9 2 4 0 35 62 34 14 7 6
Harvard 9 4 2 0 31 51 35 12 8 2
Cornell 8 4 4 0 26 54 35 13 6 4
Union 8 8 1 0 24 36 45 10 14 3
Princeton 6 7 1 0 20 41 56 7 12 2
St. Lawrence 5 7 4 0 19 33 47 7 13 6
Rensselaer 6 10 0 0 18 35 45 12 17 3
Colgate 5 6 3 0 18 35 35 10 13 3
Brown 5 10 1 0 17 27 47 5 16 1
Yale 4 10 1 0 13 26 44 5 15 1
Dartmouth 2 11 2 0 11 28 51 3 16 3

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dartmouth at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 5 p.m.

TBD vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Union at Yale, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Union at Brown, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Yale, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.

