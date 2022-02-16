On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 14 2 1 0 44 58 12 25 3 3
Clarkson 11 2 4 0 41 72 36 16 7 6
Harvard 10 4 2 0 34 53 35 13 8 3
Cornell 9 5 4 0 29 61 43 14 7 4
Colgate 7 6 4 0 25 45 42 12 13 4
Union 8 10 1 0 24 42 56 10 16 3
Princeton 7 9 1 0 23 48 72 8 14 2
Rensselaer 7 11 0 0 21 43 50 13 18 3
Brown 6 10 2 0 21 31 50 6 16 2
St. Lawrence 5 9 4 0 19 36 53 7 15 6
Dartmouth 4 12 2 0 17 38 57 5 17 3
Yale 4 12 1 0 13 26 47 5 17 1

___

Friday’s Games

St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Union at Yale, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Union at Brown, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Yale, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Harvard at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.

Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Harvard at Princeton, 4 p.m.

