ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|14
|2
|1
|0
|44
|58
|12
|25
|3
|3
|Clarkson
|11
|2
|4
|0
|41
|72
|36
|16
|7
|6
|Harvard
|10
|4
|2
|0
|34
|53
|35
|13
|8
|3
|Cornell
|9
|5
|4
|0
|29
|61
|43
|14
|7
|4
|Colgate
|7
|6
|4
|0
|25
|45
|42
|12
|13
|4
|Union
|8
|10
|1
|0
|24
|42
|56
|10
|16
|3
|Princeton
|7
|9
|1
|0
|23
|48
|72
|8
|14
|2
|Rensselaer
|7
|11
|0
|0
|21
|43
|50
|13
|18
|3
|Brown
|6
|10
|2
|0
|21
|31
|50
|6
|16
|2
|St. Lawrence
|5
|9
|4
|0
|19
|36
|53
|7
|15
|6
|Dartmouth
|4
|12
|2
|0
|17
|38
|57
|5
|17
|3
|Yale
|4
|12
|1
|0
|13
|26
|47
|5
|17
|1
Friday’s Games
St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Union at Yale, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Brown, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Union at Brown, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Yale, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Harvard at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.
Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Harvard at Princeton, 4 p.m.
