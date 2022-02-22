ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|15
|3
|1
|0
|47
|63
|13
|26
|4
|3
|Clarkson
|12
|3
|4
|0
|44
|78
|43
|17
|8
|6
|Harvard
|12
|4
|2
|0
|40
|58
|38
|15
|8
|3
|Cornell
|10
|6
|4
|0
|33
|68
|47
|15
|8
|4
|Colgate
|8
|7
|4
|0
|28
|50
|48
|13
|14
|4
|Union
|8
|11
|2
|0
|25
|46
|61
|10
|17
|4
|Rensselaer
|8
|12
|0
|0
|24
|49
|57
|14
|19
|3
|Princeton
|7
|11
|1
|0
|23
|51
|78
|8
|16
|2
|Brown
|6
|11
|3
|0
|22
|35
|56
|6
|17
|3
|St. Lawrence
|6
|10
|4
|0
|21
|40
|58
|8
|16
|6
|Dartmouth
|5
|13
|2
|0
|20
|40
|62
|6
|18
|3
|Yale
|6
|12
|1
|0
|19
|34
|51
|7
|17
|1
___
Tuesday’s Games
Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Harvard at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.
Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Harvard at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.