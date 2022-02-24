On Air: Ask the CIO
ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:02 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 16 3 1 0 50 67 13 27 4 3
Clarkson 12 3 4 0 44 78 43 17 8 6
Harvard 12 4 2 0 40 58 38 15 8 3
Cornell 10 6 4 0 33 68 47 15 8 4
Colgate 8 7 4 0 28 50 48 13 14 4
Union 8 11 2 0 25 46 61 10 17 4
Rensselaer 8 12 0 0 24 49 57 14 19 3
Princeton 7 11 1 0 23 51 78 8 16 2
Brown 6 11 3 0 22 35 56 6 17 3
St. Lawrence 6 10 4 0 21 40 58 8 16 6
Dartmouth 5 13 2 0 20 40 62 6 18 3
Yale 6 13 1 0 19 34 55 7 18 1

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.

Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harvard at Princeton, 4 p.m.

