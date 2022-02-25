ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|Quinnipiac
|16
|4
|1
|0
|50
|67
|14
|27
|5
|3
|Clarkson
|12
|4
|4
|0
|45
|80
|46
|17
|9
|6
|Harvard
|12
|5
|2
|0
|40
|61
|43
|15
|9
|3
|Cornell
|11
|6
|4
|0
|36
|69
|47
|16
|8
|4
|Colgate
|9
|7
|4
|0
|31
|54
|51
|14
|14
|4
|Union
|9
|11
|2
|0
|28
|51
|64
|11
|17
|4
|Rensselaer
|9
|12
|0
|0
|27
|55
|60
|15
|19
|3
|Brown
|6
|11
|4
|0
|24
|36
|57
|6
|17
|4
|Princeton
|7
|12
|1
|0
|23
|54
|82
|8
|17
|2
|St. Lawrence
|6
|10
|5
|0
|22
|41
|59
|8
|16
|7
|Yale
|7
|13
|1
|0
|21
|37
|57
|8
|18
|1
|Dartmouth
|5
|14
|2
|0
|20
|43
|68
|6
|19
|3
___
Friday’s Games
Cornell 1, Quinnipiac 0
Brown 1, St. Lawrence 1, 2OT
Colgate 4, Princeton 3
Yale 3, Clarkson 2, OT
Rensselaer 6, Dartmouth 3
Union 5, Harvard 3
Saturday’s Games
Harvard at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.
Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Harvard at Princeton, 4 p.m.
