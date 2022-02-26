On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 10:02 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 16 4 1 0 50 67 14 27 5 3
Clarkson 12 4 4 0 45 80 46 17 9 6
Harvard 12 5 2 0 40 61 43 15 9 3
Cornell 11 6 4 0 36 69 47 16 8 4
Colgate 9 7 4 0 31 54 51 14 14 4
Union 9 11 2 0 28 51 64 11 17 4
Rensselaer 9 12 0 0 27 55 60 15 19 3
Brown 6 11 4 0 24 36 57 6 17 4
Princeton 7 12 1 0 23 54 82 8 17 2
St. Lawrence 6 10 5 0 22 41 59 8 16 7
Yale 7 13 1 0 21 37 57 8 18 1
Dartmouth 5 14 2 0 20 43 68 6 19 3

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell 1, Quinnipiac 0

Brown 1, St. Lawrence 1, 2OT

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Colgate 4, Princeton 3

Yale 3, Clarkson 2, OT

Rensselaer 6, Dartmouth 3

Union 5, Harvard 3

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.

Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harvard at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!