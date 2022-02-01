ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|33
|18
|9
|5
|1
|42
|105
|96
|Trois-Rivieres
|30
|18
|11
|0
|1
|37
|110
|95
|Maine
|36
|16
|15
|3
|2
|37
|113
|125
|Newfoundland
|29
|17
|10
|2
|0
|36
|101
|79
|Worcester
|35
|15
|18
|1
|1
|32
|120
|133
|Adirondack
|33
|14
|17
|2
|0
|30
|97
|117
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|41
|22
|13
|3
|3
|50
|139
|109
|Jacksonville
|37
|22
|12
|2
|1
|47
|106
|88
|Atlanta
|40
|22
|15
|2
|1
|47
|112
|107
|Orlando
|38
|20
|15
|3
|0
|43
|113
|121
|Greenville
|35
|13
|15
|4
|3
|33
|100
|109
|Norfolk
|35
|14
|19
|1
|1
|30
|96
|129
|South Carolina
|39
|13
|22
|4
|0
|30
|92
|131
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|37
|26
|9
|0
|2
|54
|140
|99
|Cincinnati
|39
|22
|16
|1
|0
|45
|134
|116
|Fort Wayne
|38
|20
|14
|4
|0
|44
|129
|116
|Kalamazoo
|37
|21
|16
|0
|0
|42
|129
|129
|Wheeling
|38
|20
|17
|1
|0
|41
|133
|127
|Indy
|40
|17
|19
|2
|2
|38
|132
|137
|Iowa
|41
|15
|20
|5
|1
|36
|114
|149
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|42
|26
|13
|2
|1
|55
|147
|127
|Idaho
|40
|23
|16
|0
|1
|47
|125
|96
|Rapid City
|42
|21
|16
|3
|2
|47
|128
|133
|Tulsa
|39
|21
|17
|0
|1
|43
|120
|116
|Allen
|37
|17
|15
|4
|1
|39
|122
|134
|Kansas City
|41
|19
|21
|1
|0
|39
|125
|142
|Wichita
|40
|14
|21
|5
|0
|33
|109
|131
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Utah 3, Orlando 2
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1
Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
