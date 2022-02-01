Trending:
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 33 18 9 5 1 42 105 96
Trois-Rivieres 30 18 11 0 1 37 110 95
Maine 36 16 15 3 2 37 113 125
Newfoundland 29 17 10 2 0 36 101 79
Worcester 35 15 18 1 1 32 120 133
Adirondack 33 14 17 2 0 30 97 117

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 41 22 13 3 3 50 139 109
Jacksonville 37 22 12 2 1 47 106 88
Atlanta 40 22 15 2 1 47 112 107
Orlando 38 20 15 3 0 43 113 121
Greenville 35 13 15 4 3 33 100 109
Norfolk 35 14 19 1 1 30 96 129
South Carolina 39 13 22 4 0 30 92 131

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 37 26 9 0 2 54 140 99
Cincinnati 39 22 16 1 0 45 134 116
Fort Wayne 38 20 14 4 0 44 129 116
Kalamazoo 37 21 16 0 0 42 129 129
Wheeling 38 20 17 1 0 41 133 127
Indy 40 17 19 2 2 38 132 137
Iowa 41 15 20 5 1 36 114 149

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 42 26 13 2 1 55 147 127
Idaho 40 23 16 0 1 47 125 96
Rapid City 42 21 16 3 2 47 128 133
Tulsa 39 21 17 0 1 43 120 116
Allen 37 17 15 4 1 39 122 134
Kansas City 41 19 21 1 0 39 125 142
Wichita 40 14 21 5 0 33 109 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Utah 3, Orlando 2

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

