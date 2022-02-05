ECHL Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|36
|21
|9
|5
|1
|48
|123
|102
|Trois-Rivieres
|32
|18
|12
|1
|1
|38
|113
|100
|Newfoundland
|32
|17
|12
|3
|0
|37
|107
|97
|Maine
|38
|18
|15
|3
|2
|41
|118
|128
|Worcester
|36
|16
|18
|1
|1
|34
|125
|135
|Adirondack
|35
|15
|18
|2
|0
|32
|104
|127
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|40
|24
|13
|2
|1
|51
|114
|94
|Florida
|43
|23
|14
|3
|3
|52
|145
|114
|Atlanta
|41
|23
|15
|2
|1
|49
|114
|108
|Orlando
|40
|21
|16
|3
|0
|45
|118
|127
|Greenville
|36
|14
|15
|4
|3
|35
|106
|109
|Norfolk
|38
|14
|20
|2
|2
|32
|98
|139
|South Carolina
|40
|14
|22
|4
|0
|32
|94
|132
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|39
|27
|9
|1
|2
|57
|151
|108
|Fort Wayne
|40
|21
|14
|4
|1
|47
|139
|123
|Cincinnati
|40
|23
|16
|1
|0
|47
|140
|119
|Kalamazoo
|38
|21
|17
|0
|0
|42
|131
|134
|Wheeling
|39
|21
|17
|1
|0
|43
|136
|128
|Indy
|42
|17
|21
|2
|2
|38
|136
|146
|Iowa
|43
|16
|21
|5
|1
|38
|123
|160
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|44
|26
|15
|2
|1
|55
|150
|135
|Idaho
|42
|25
|16
|0
|1
|51
|133
|100
|Tulsa
|40
|22
|17
|0
|1
|45
|122
|117
|Rapid City
|43
|21
|17
|3
|2
|47
|131
|137
|Allen
|39
|17
|17
|4
|1
|39
|124
|139
|Kansas City
|42
|20
|21
|1
|0
|41
|129
|145
|Wichita
|42
|15
|21
|6
|0
|36
|116
|137
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Reading 4, Newfoundland 3
Fort Wayne 7, Adirondack 3
Orlando 4, Florida 2
Greenville 6, Norfolk 0
Worcester 5, Kalamazoo 2
Wheeling 3, Indy 1
Iowa 6, Toledo 5
Idaho 5, Wichita 4
Kansas City 4, Rapid City 3
Tulsa 2, Allen 1
Jacksonville 4, Utah 2
Reading 5, Newfoundland 1
Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Adirondack at Reading, 10:30 a.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
