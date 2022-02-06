ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 36 21 9 5 1 48 123 102 Trois-Rivieres 33 18 12 2 1 39 117 105 Newfoundland 32 17 12 3 0 37 107 97 Maine 39 19 15 3 2 43 123 132 Worcester 37 16 18 2 1 35 126 137 Adirondack 36 16 18 2 0 34 108 130

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 40 24 13 2 1 51 114 94 Florida 44 23 15 3 3 52 147 117 Atlanta 42 23 16 2 1 49 116 111 Orlando 41 22 16 3 0 47 121 129 Greenville 37 14 16 4 3 35 107 114 Norfolk 39 15 20 2 2 34 101 141 South Carolina 41 15 22 4 0 34 99 133

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 40 28 9 1 2 59 156 110 Fort Wayne 41 21 15 4 1 47 142 127 Cincinnati 41 23 17 1 0 47 142 124 Kalamazoo 39 22 17 0 0 44 133 135 Wheeling 40 21 18 1 0 43 137 132 Iowa 44 17 21 5 1 40 127 161 Indy 42 17 21 2 2 38 136 146

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 44 26 15 2 1 55 150 135 Idaho 43 25 16 1 1 52 137 105 Tulsa 41 23 17 0 1 47 127 121 Rapid City 44 21 18 3 2 47 131 139 Kansas City 43 21 21 1 0 43 131 145 Allen 40 17 17 5 1 40 128 144 Wichita 43 16 21 6 0 38 121 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 1

Adirondack 4, Fort Wayne 3

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Orlando 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 2, Worcester 1

South Carolina 5, Greenville 1

Iowa 4, Wheeling 1

Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 2, Rapid City 0

Tulsa 5, Allen 4

Wichita 5, Idaho 4

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

