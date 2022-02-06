ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|36
|21
|9
|5
|1
|48
|123
|102
|Trois-Rivieres
|33
|18
|12
|2
|1
|39
|117
|105
|Newfoundland
|32
|17
|12
|3
|0
|37
|107
|97
|Maine
|39
|19
|15
|3
|2
|43
|123
|132
|Worcester
|37
|16
|18
|2
|1
|35
|126
|137
|Adirondack
|36
|16
|18
|2
|0
|34
|108
|130
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|40
|24
|13
|2
|1
|51
|114
|94
|Florida
|44
|23
|15
|3
|3
|52
|147
|117
|Atlanta
|42
|23
|16
|2
|1
|49
|116
|111
|Orlando
|41
|22
|16
|3
|0
|47
|121
|129
|Greenville
|37
|14
|16
|4
|3
|35
|107
|114
|Norfolk
|39
|15
|20
|2
|2
|34
|101
|141
|South Carolina
|41
|15
|22
|4
|0
|34
|99
|133
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|40
|28
|9
|1
|2
|59
|156
|110
|Fort Wayne
|41
|21
|15
|4
|1
|47
|142
|127
|Cincinnati
|41
|23
|17
|1
|0
|47
|142
|124
|Kalamazoo
|39
|22
|17
|0
|0
|44
|133
|135
|Wheeling
|40
|21
|18
|1
|0
|43
|137
|132
|Iowa
|44
|17
|21
|5
|1
|40
|127
|161
|Indy
|42
|17
|21
|2
|2
|38
|136
|146
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|44
|26
|15
|2
|1
|55
|150
|135
|Idaho
|43
|25
|16
|1
|1
|52
|137
|105
|Tulsa
|41
|23
|17
|0
|1
|47
|127
|121
|Rapid City
|44
|21
|18
|3
|2
|47
|131
|139
|Kansas City
|43
|21
|21
|1
|0
|43
|131
|145
|Allen
|40
|17
|17
|5
|1
|40
|128
|144
|Wichita
|43
|16
|21
|6
|0
|38
|121
|141
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Reading 5, Newfoundland 1
Adirondack 4, Fort Wayne 3
Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 4
Orlando 3, Florida 2
Kalamazoo 2, Worcester 1
South Carolina 5, Greenville 1
Iowa 4, Wheeling 1
Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2
Toledo 5, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 2, Rapid City 0
Tulsa 5, Allen 4
Wichita 5, Idaho 4
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Adirondack at Reading, 10:30 a.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
