ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 36 21 9 5 1 48 123 102 Trois-Rivieres 33 18 12 2 1 39 117 105 Newfoundland 32 17 12 3 0 37 107 97 Maine 39 19 15 3 2 43 123 132 Adirondack 36 16 18 2 0 34 108 130 Worcester 38 16 19 2 1 35 127 139

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 40 24 13 2 1 51 114 94 Atlanta 43 24 16 2 1 51 120 112 Florida 44 23 15 3 3 52 147 117 Orlando 41 22 16 3 0 47 121 129 Greenville 37 14 16 4 3 35 107 114 Norfolk 40 15 21 2 2 34 102 145 South Carolina 41 15 22 4 0 34 99 133

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 41 28 10 1 2 59 156 113 Kalamazoo 40 23 17 0 0 46 135 136 Fort Wayne 41 21 15 4 1 47 142 127 Cincinnati 42 23 17 2 0 48 146 129 Wheeling 41 22 18 1 0 45 142 136 Indy 43 18 21 2 2 40 139 146 Iowa 44 17 21 5 1 40 127 161

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 44 26 15 2 1 55 150 135 Idaho 44 25 17 1 1 52 139 110 Tulsa 42 23 17 1 1 48 131 126 Rapid City 45 22 18 3 2 49 136 143 Kansas City 43 21 21 1 0 43 131 145 Allen 40 17 17 5 1 40 128 144 Wichita 44 17 21 6 0 40 126 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1

Kalamazoo 2, Worcester 1

Wheeling 5, Cincinnati 4

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4

Wichita 5, Idaho 2

Indy 3, Toledo 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita at Rapid City, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.