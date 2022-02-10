ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|37
|22
|9
|5
|1
|50
|129
|103
|Newfoundland
|33
|18
|12
|3
|0
|39
|112
|97
|Trois-Rivieres
|33
|18
|12
|2
|1
|39
|117
|105
|Maine
|40
|19
|16
|3
|2
|43
|123
|137
|Worcester
|38
|16
|19
|2
|1
|35
|127
|139
|Adirondack
|37
|16
|19
|2
|0
|34
|109
|136
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|41
|24
|14
|2
|1
|51
|116
|99
|Atlanta
|44
|25
|16
|2
|1
|53
|124
|114
|Florida
|44
|23
|15
|3
|3
|52
|147
|117
|Orlando
|42
|23
|16
|3
|0
|49
|126
|131
|Greenville
|38
|15
|16
|4
|3
|37
|112
|115
|Norfolk
|41
|15
|22
|2
|2
|34
|103
|150
|South Carolina
|41
|15
|22
|4
|0
|34
|99
|133
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|41
|28
|10
|1
|2
|59
|156
|113
|Kalamazoo
|41
|23
|18
|0
|0
|46
|136
|140
|Fort Wayne
|42
|21
|16
|4
|1
|47
|143
|129
|Wheeling
|42
|23
|18
|1
|0
|47
|146
|137
|Cincinnati
|43
|23
|18
|2
|0
|48
|148
|133
|Indy
|44
|19
|21
|2
|2
|42
|141
|147
|Iowa
|45
|17
|21
|6
|1
|41
|131
|166
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|45
|27
|15
|2
|1
|57
|155
|139
|Idaho
|45
|26
|17
|1
|1
|54
|141
|110
|Tulsa
|43
|23
|18
|1
|1
|48
|131
|128
|Rapid City
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|136
|143
|Allen
|41
|18
|17
|5
|1
|42
|132
|147
|Kansas City
|44
|21
|21
|2
|0
|44
|134
|149
|Wichita
|44
|17
|21
|6
|0
|40
|126
|143
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Newfoundland 5, Maine 0
Orlando 5, Jacksonville 2
Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 1
Greenville 5, Norfolk 1
Indy 2, Fort Wayne 1
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 2
Utah 5, Iowa 4
Allen 4, Kansas City 3
Idaho 2, Tulsa 0
Thursday’s Games
Wichita at Rapid City, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 12 p.m.
Maine at Newfoundland, 12:30 p.m.
