ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 38 23 9 5 1 52 135 107 Newfoundland 34 19 12 3 0 41 118 98 Trois-Rivieres 34 18 13 2 1 39 121 111 Maine 41 19 17 3 2 43 124 143 Worcester 38 16 19 2 1 35 127 139 Adirondack 37 16 19 2 0 34 109 136

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 42 25 14 2 1 53 119 101 Atlanta 45 25 16 3 1 54 126 117 Florida 44 23 15 3 3 52 147 117 Orlando 42 23 16 3 0 49 126 131 Greenville 39 15 17 4 3 37 114 118 South Carolina 42 16 22 4 0 36 102 134 Norfolk 42 15 23 2 2 34 104 153

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 41 28 10 1 2 59 156 113 Kalamazoo 42 24 18 0 0 48 139 142 Fort Wayne 43 22 16 4 1 49 150 131 Wheeling 43 24 18 1 0 49 149 139 Cincinnati 44 23 19 2 0 48 150 140 Indy 45 19 22 2 2 42 143 150 Iowa 46 17 22 6 1 41 133 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 46 28 15 2 1 59 160 141 Idaho 46 26 17 2 1 55 142 112 Tulsa 44 24 18 1 1 50 133 129 Rapid City 47 22 19 4 2 50 141 150 Allen 43 19 18 5 1 44 136 151 Kansas City 46 22 22 2 0 46 138 153 Wichita 46 19 21 6 0 44 133 148

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Maine 1

Kalamazoo 3, Indy 2

Reading 6, Trois-Rivieres 4

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 2

South Carolina 3, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 3, Atlanta 2

Fort Wayne 7, Cincinnati 2

Utah 5, Iowa 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 1

Wichita 4, Rapid City 3

Tulsa 2, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Maine at Newfoundland, 12:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

