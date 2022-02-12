ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|38
|23
|9
|5
|1
|52
|135
|107
|Newfoundland
|34
|19
|12
|3
|0
|41
|118
|98
|Trois-Rivieres
|34
|18
|13
|2
|1
|39
|121
|111
|Maine
|41
|19
|17
|3
|2
|43
|124
|143
|Worcester
|38
|16
|19
|2
|1
|35
|127
|139
|Adirondack
|37
|16
|19
|2
|0
|34
|109
|136
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|42
|25
|14
|2
|1
|53
|119
|101
|Atlanta
|45
|25
|16
|3
|1
|54
|126
|117
|Florida
|44
|23
|15
|3
|3
|52
|147
|117
|Orlando
|42
|23
|16
|3
|0
|49
|126
|131
|Greenville
|39
|15
|17
|4
|3
|37
|114
|118
|South Carolina
|42
|16
|22
|4
|0
|36
|102
|134
|Norfolk
|42
|15
|23
|2
|2
|34
|104
|153
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|41
|28
|10
|1
|2
|59
|156
|113
|Kalamazoo
|42
|24
|18
|0
|0
|48
|139
|142
|Fort Wayne
|43
|22
|16
|4
|1
|49
|150
|131
|Wheeling
|43
|24
|18
|1
|0
|49
|149
|139
|Cincinnati
|44
|23
|19
|2
|0
|48
|150
|140
|Indy
|45
|19
|22
|2
|2
|42
|143
|150
|Iowa
|46
|17
|22
|6
|1
|41
|133
|171
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|46
|28
|15
|2
|1
|59
|160
|141
|Idaho
|46
|26
|17
|2
|1
|55
|142
|112
|Tulsa
|44
|24
|18
|1
|1
|50
|133
|129
|Rapid City
|47
|22
|19
|4
|2
|50
|141
|150
|Allen
|43
|19
|18
|5
|1
|44
|136
|151
|Kansas City
|46
|22
|22
|2
|0
|46
|138
|153
|Wichita
|46
|19
|21
|6
|0
|44
|133
|148
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 6, Maine 1
Kalamazoo 3, Indy 2
Reading 6, Trois-Rivieres 4
Jacksonville 3, Greenville 2
South Carolina 3, Norfolk 1
Wheeling 3, Atlanta 2
Fort Wayne 7, Cincinnati 2
Utah 5, Iowa 2
Kansas City 3, Allen 1
Wichita 4, Rapid City 3
Tulsa 2, Idaho 1
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 12 p.m.
Maine at Newfoundland, 12:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
