ECHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|39
|23
|10
|5
|1
|52
|139
|117
|Newfoundland
|36
|21
|12
|3
|0
|45
|126
|102
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|19
|13
|2
|1
|41
|131
|115
|Maine
|43
|19
|18
|4
|2
|44
|128
|151
|Worcester
|40
|18
|19
|2
|1
|39
|135
|143
|Adirondack
|39
|16
|21
|2
|0
|34
|113
|144
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|43
|26
|14
|2
|1
|55
|122
|102
|Florida
|46
|24
|15
|4
|3
|55
|153
|123
|Atlanta
|46
|25
|17
|3
|1
|54
|129
|122
|Orlando
|44
|24
|17
|3
|0
|51
|132
|137
|Greenville
|40
|15
|18
|4
|3
|37
|115
|121
|Norfolk
|43
|16
|23
|2
|2
|36
|109
|155
|South Carolina
|43
|16
|23
|4
|0
|36
|104
|139
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|42
|29
|10
|1
|2
|61
|161
|116
|Wheeling
|44
|25
|18
|1
|0
|51
|153
|142
|Kalamazoo
|42
|24
|18
|0
|0
|48
|139
|142
|Fort Wayne
|44
|22
|16
|5
|1
|50
|153
|135
|Cincinnati
|45
|24
|19
|2
|0
|50
|158
|142
|Indy
|46
|19
|23
|2
|2
|42
|145
|158
|Iowa
|47
|17
|23
|6
|1
|41
|136
|175
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|47
|29
|15
|2
|1
|61
|164
|144
|Idaho
|47
|27
|17
|2
|1
|57
|147
|113
|Tulsa
|45
|24
|19
|1
|1
|50
|134
|134
|Rapid City
|48
|23
|19
|4
|2
|52
|147
|155
|Allen
|43
|19
|18
|5
|1
|44
|136
|151
|Kansas City
|46
|22
|22
|2
|0
|46
|138
|153
|Wichita
|47
|19
|21
|7
|0
|45
|138
|154
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 5, Florida 4
Newfoundland 4, Maine 3
Worcester 4, Adirondack 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
