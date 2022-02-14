ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 39 23 10 5 1 52 139 117 Newfoundland 36 21 12 3 0 45 126 102 Trois-Rivieres 35 19 13 2 1 41 131 115 Maine 43 19 18 4 2 44 128 151 Worcester 40 18 19 2 1 39 135 143 Adirondack 39 16 21 2 0 34 113 144

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 43 26 14 2 1 55 122 102 Florida 46 24 15 4 3 55 153 123 Atlanta 46 25 17 3 1 54 129 122 Orlando 44 24 17 3 0 51 132 137 Greenville 40 15 18 4 3 37 115 121 Norfolk 43 16 23 2 2 36 109 155 South Carolina 43 16 23 4 0 36 104 139

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 42 29 10 1 2 61 161 116 Wheeling 44 25 18 1 0 51 153 142 Kalamazoo 42 24 18 0 0 48 139 142 Fort Wayne 44 22 16 5 1 50 153 135 Cincinnati 45 24 19 2 0 50 158 142 Indy 46 19 23 2 2 42 145 158 Iowa 47 17 23 6 1 41 136 175

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 47 29 15 2 1 61 164 144 Idaho 47 27 17 2 1 57 147 113 Tulsa 45 24 19 1 1 50 134 134 Rapid City 48 23 19 4 2 52 147 155 Allen 43 19 18 5 1 44 136 151 Kansas City 46 22 22 2 0 46 138 153 Wichita 47 19 21 7 0 45 138 154

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 5, Florida 4

Newfoundland 4, Maine 3

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

