ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|40
|25
|12
|3
|0
|53
|144
|111
|Reading
|44
|25
|12
|6
|1
|57
|158
|134
|Trois-Rivieres
|41
|22
|15
|3
|1
|48
|151
|138
|Maine
|48
|22
|20
|4
|2
|50
|148
|164
|Worcester
|45
|21
|20
|3
|1
|46
|157
|158
|Adirondack
|43
|16
|25
|2
|0
|34
|123
|165
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|48
|30
|14
|2
|2
|64
|142
|114
|Florida
|51
|28
|15
|4
|4
|64
|172
|134
|Atlanta
|51
|30
|17
|3
|1
|64
|153
|128
|Orlando
|48
|25
|20
|3
|0
|53
|136
|150
|Greenville
|45
|16
|22
|4
|3
|39
|125
|141
|South Carolina
|49
|17
|27
|5
|0
|39
|120
|165
|Norfolk
|48
|17
|27
|2
|2
|38
|123
|177
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|46
|33
|10
|1
|2
|69
|176
|124
|Wheeling
|48
|28
|19
|1
|0
|57
|167
|155
|Fort Wayne
|49
|25
|18
|5
|1
|56
|173
|152
|Cincinnati
|49
|26
|20
|3
|0
|55
|170
|152
|Kalamazoo
|48
|24
|24
|0
|0
|48
|152
|169
|Iowa
|52
|22
|23
|6
|1
|51
|161
|187
|Indy
|50
|21
|24
|2
|3
|47
|153
|167
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|51
|31
|17
|2
|1
|65
|176
|160
|Idaho
|52
|29
|20
|2
|1
|61
|159
|130
|Rapid City
|52
|26
|19
|4
|3
|59
|164
|166
|Tulsa
|49
|24
|22
|1
|2
|51
|142
|153
|Allen
|48
|21
|21
|5
|1
|48
|156
|168
|Wichita
|52
|22
|23
|7
|0
|51
|153
|172
|Kansas City
|51
|23
|25
|2
|1
|49
|152
|172
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Florida 3, Jacksonville 2
Maine 7, Adirondack 1
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
Reading 6, Indy 2
Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 3
Toledo 3, Wichita 1
Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1
Iowa 4, Fort Wayne 2
Rapid City 6, Tulsa 1
Utah 4, Kansas City 2
Idaho 5, Worcester 4
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Allen at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
