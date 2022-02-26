On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 40 25 12 3 0 53 144 111
Reading 44 25 12 6 1 57 158 134
Trois-Rivieres 41 22 15 3 1 48 151 138
Maine 48 22 20 4 2 50 148 164
Worcester 45 21 20 3 1 46 157 158
Adirondack 43 16 25 2 0 34 123 165

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 48 30 14 2 2 64 142 114
Florida 51 28 15 4 4 64 172 134
Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128
Orlando 48 25 20 3 0 53 136 150
Greenville 45 16 22 4 3 39 125 141
South Carolina 49 17 27 5 0 39 120 165
Norfolk 48 17 27 2 2 38 123 177

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 46 33 10 1 2 69 176 124
Wheeling 48 28 19 1 0 57 167 155
Fort Wayne 49 25 18 5 1 56 173 152
Cincinnati 49 26 20 3 0 55 170 152
Kalamazoo 48 24 24 0 0 48 152 169
Iowa 52 22 23 6 1 51 161 187
Indy 50 21 24 2 3 47 153 167

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 51 31 17 2 1 65 176 160
Idaho 52 29 20 2 1 61 159 130
Rapid City 52 26 19 4 3 59 164 166
Tulsa 49 24 22 1 2 51 142 153
Allen 48 21 21 5 1 48 156 168
Wichita 52 22 23 7 0 51 153 172
Kansas City 51 23 25 2 1 49 152 172

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Maine 7, Adirondack 1

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Reading 6, Indy 2

Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 3

Toledo 3, Wichita 1

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1

Iowa 4, Fort Wayne 2

Rapid City 6, Tulsa 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Idaho 5, Worcester 4

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

