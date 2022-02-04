Edert leads Saint Peter’s against Quinnipiac after 21-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-8, 6-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-8, 7-3 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -6.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Doug Edert scored 21 points in Saint Peter’s 85-77 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Peacocks have gone 5-2 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 6-5 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Kevin Marfo averaging 4.1.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Peacocks won the last matchup 69-59 on Dec. 4. KC Ndefo scored 16 points points to help lead the Peacocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Lee is averaging 5.9 points for the Peacocks. Ndefo is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Marfo is averaging 10.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

