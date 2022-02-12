Edwards, No. 6 Houston Cougars square off against the Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers (13-8, 7-4 AAC) at Houston Cougars (20-4, 9-1 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston faces Memphis in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Cougars are 12-0 in home games. Houston scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 7-4 in AAC play. Memphis is third in the AAC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 4.6.

The Cougars and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Marcus Sasser is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Houston.

Alex Lomax is averaging 5.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Tyler Harris is averaging 8.7 points and 0.8 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

