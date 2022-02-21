Edwards scores 21 to lead SC State over Delaware State 79-74

Trending:
The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 10:44 pm
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rahsaan Edwards had a season-high 21 points as South Carolina State turned back Delaware State 79-74 on Monday night.

Edward Oliver-Hampton, Jemil Davis and Antonio Madlock all scored 11 for the Bulldogs (15-12, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Davis added 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Madlock had seven assists.

Myles Carter scored a career-high 27 points for the Hornets (2-22, 0-12), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Dominik Fragala added 21 points and D’Marco Baucum scored 12.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. South Carolina State defeated Delaware State 64-62 on Jan. 24.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

