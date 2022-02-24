Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ellis leads No. 16 USC against Oregon State after 21-point game

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

USC Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Boogie Ellis scored 21 points in USC’s 62-60 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Beavers are 3-10 on their home court. Oregon State has a 3-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Trojans are 12-4 against Pac-12 opponents. USC is ninth in college basketball with 37.4 rebounds per game. Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans with 8.3.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won the last meeting 81-71 on Jan. 14. Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points to help lead the Trojans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Mobley is averaging 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!