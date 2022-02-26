Elon 67, Northeastern 54

ELON (10-21)
Graham 5-11 0-1 10, Hannah 0-1 0-0 0, Burford 5-10 4-6 15, McIntosh 8-17 0-0 21, Ervin 1-8 0-1 3, Wooten 3-6 0-1 7, Woods 2-4 4-4 8, Junkin 1-2 1-1 3, Noord 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 9-14 67.
NORTHEASTERN (8-21)
Doherty 4-5 1-2 9, Strong 5-14 0-0 14, Djogo 2-9 2-2 7, Telfort 3-12 6-6 13, Walters 3-9 0-0 6, Emanga 1-3 0-1 2, McClintock 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 9-11 54.
Halftime_Elon 30-20. 3-Point Goals_Elon 8-24 (McIntosh 5-10, Burford 1-1, Wooten 1-4, Ervin 1-7, Woods 0-2), Northeastern 7-25 (Strong 4-10, McClintock 1-2, Djogo 1-4, Telfort 1-4, Emanga 0-2, Walters 0-3). Fouled Out_Hannah, Emanga. Rebounds_Elon 30 (Graham 10), Northeastern 30 (Djogo 8). Assists_Elon 10 (Burford 3), Northeastern 7 (Djogo 3). Total Fouls_Elon 19, Northeastern 19. A_1,117 (6,000).
