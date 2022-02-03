Elon 78, UNC-Wilmington 65

UNC-WILMINGTON (15-5)

White 2-6 2-2 8, Baker 5-9 2-3 12, Okauru 3-9 4-4 12, Phillips 2-10 5-5 9, Sims 6-12 2-2 18, Fornes 2-9 0-0 5, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 1-2 1, Morrissey 0-0 0-0 0, Samb 0-0 0-0 0, Surigao 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 16-18 65.

ELON (7-16)

Graham 5-7 5-7 15, Hannah 1-1 1-2 3, Burford 13-17 1-2 27, McIntosh 6-13 3-4 17, Woods 0-1 0-0 0, Wooten 0-1 2-2 2, Ervin 2-5 2-2 8, Sherry 1-1 4-4 6, Junkin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-47 18-23 78.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 9-30 (Sims 4-8, White 2-4, Okauru 2-6, Fornes 1-5, Harvey 0-1, Phillips 0-2, Baker 0-4), Elon 4-10 (Ervin 2-4, McIntosh 2-4, Woods 0-1, Wooten 0-1). Fouled Out_Phillips, Sims, Graham. Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 20 (Okauru 5), Elon 30 (Graham 11). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 8 (Phillips 4), Elon 10 (McIntosh 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 22, Elon 16.

