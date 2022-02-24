Elon 81, Hofstra 55

ELON (9-21)
Graham 5-6 2-2 12, Hannah 1-3 0-0 3, Burford 9-19 1-2 21, McIntosh 6-13 2-2 18, Ervin 1-5 0-0 2, Junkin 5-7 6-6 16, Wooten 1-6 0-0 2, Woods 1-2 0-0 3, Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0, Mendys 0-1 0-0 0, Noord 0-0 0-0 0, Sherry 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-65 11-12 81.
HOFSTRA (19-10)
Iyiola 3-5 0-0 6, Burgess 1-5 2-2 4, Dubar 3-9 2-2 10, Estrada 4-17 1-1 9, Ray 2-8 0-0 6, Silverio 2-8 4-4 10, Cooks 1-7 1-2 3, Simmons 1-1 3-4 5, Cramer 1-1 0-1 2, Carlos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 13-16 55.
Halftime_Elon 43-31. 3-Point Goals_Elon 8-26 (McIntosh 4-9, Burford 2-5, Hannah 1-2, Woods 1-2, Mendys 0-1, Sherry 0-1, Ervin 0-3, Wooten 0-3), Hofstra 6-27 (Dubar 2-5, Ray 2-5, Silverio 2-6, Cooks 0-2, Burgess 0-3, Estrada 0-6). Rebounds_Elon 46 (Junkin 10), Hofstra 25 (Estrada 6). Assists_Elon 12 (Burford, McIntosh 3), Hofstra 12 (Burgess 5). Total Fouls_Elon 19, Hofstra 11. A_1,454 (5,023).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.