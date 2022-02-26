Elon plays Northeastern following Burford’s 21-point game

Elon Phoenix (9-21, 6-11 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-20, 2-15 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits the Northeastern Huskies after Darius Burford scored 21 points in Elon’s 81-55 win over the Hofstra Pride.

The Huskies are 6-7 on their home court. Northeastern ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 32.8% from deep, led by Nikola Djogo shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.

The Phoenix are 6-11 against CAA opponents. Elon has a 6-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in CAA play. The Phoenix won the last meeting 79-62 on Dec. 30. Burford scored 23 points to help lead the Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Huskies. Chris Doherty is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Burford is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Hunter McIntosh is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.