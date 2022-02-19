Elon takes on Drexel after Burford’s 21-point outing

Drexel Dragons (13-12, 8-7 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-20, 5-10 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays the Drexel Dragons after Darius Burford scored 21 points in Elon’s 71-62 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Phoenix have gone 7-6 at home. Elon allows 73.4 points and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Dragons are 8-7 in CAA play. Drexel is seventh in the CAA with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.0.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Dragons won the last meeting 77-49 on Jan. 21. Camren Wynter scored 17 points to help lead the Dragons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter McIntosh is averaging 12.5 points for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

Wynter is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Dragons. Melik Martin is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

