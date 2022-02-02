Emilien and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host conference foe Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-17, 2-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-15, 3-7 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Rush and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights take on Patrick Emilien and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers in NEC play Thursday.

The Terriers have gone 2-6 at home. Saint Francis (BKN) is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 2-5 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Emilien is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Rush is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.3 points. John Square Jr. is shooting 66.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

