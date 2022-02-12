On Air: Federal News Network program
Eriksen presented to Brentford fans before draw with Palace

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 12:23 pm
LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen got the biggest cheer of the day at Brentford on Saturday.

The Denmark international was introduced to the team’s supporters on the field ahead of kickoff for the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

Eriksen, who has signed a six-month deal with Brentford, is expected to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday before a potential debut at Arsenal next Saturday.

On the evidence of Brentford’s display against Palace, that first appearance cannot come too soon with the match crying out for a player of Eriksen’s creativity and craft.

Brentford did at least end a run of five straight losses with a point that lifted the team seven points clear of the relegation zone. It has, though, played more games than all of the teams below.

Palace was still searching for its first league win of 2022.

The hosts looked the most likely to make the breakthrough, with Christian Norgaard firing over early on before Rico Henry’s drive was deflected over by Joachim Andersen.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

