Estrada leads Hofstra against Elon after 21-point performance

Hofstra Pride (17-9, 9-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-18, 5-8 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the Elon Phoenix after Aaron Estrada scored 21 points in Hofstra’s 80-66 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Phoenix have gone 7-4 in home games. Elon is 5-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pride are 9-4 in CAA play. Hofstra is third in the CAA with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Abayomi Iyiola averaging 8.1.

The Phoenix and Pride match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is shooting 46.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Phoenix. Hunter McIntosh is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

Iyiola is averaging 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Pride. Estrada is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

