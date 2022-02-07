ETSU 75, Furman 71

FURMAN (17-9)

Slawson 7-14 0-0 15, Bothwell 6-9 1-2 15, Foster 4-6 0-0 10, Garrison 4-10 2-2 14, Hunter 3-7 0-0 7, Hien 4-6 1-2 10, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hughey 0-1 0-0 0, Pegues 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 4-6 71.

ETSU (13-13)

T.Brewer 3-5 5-8 12, Seymour 4-4 3-4 11, L.Brewer 5-12 8-9 20, King 4-11 0-0 12, Sloan 4-11 0-0 10, Yasser 1-1 3-4 5, Weber 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 23-46 19-25 75.

Halftime_ETSU 43-30. 3-Point Goals_Furman 11-30 (Garrison 4-10, Bothwell 2-3, Foster 2-3, Hien 1-2, Hunter 1-5, Slawson 1-5, Hughey 0-1, Pegues 0-1), ETSU 10-19 (King 4-8, L.Brewer 2-4, Sloan 2-4, Weber 1-1, T.Brewer 1-2). Fouled Out_Slawson. Rebounds_Furman 21 (Slawson, Garrison 6), ETSU 26 (L.Brewer 10). Assists_Furman 17 (Bothwell 4), ETSU 17 (Sloan 6). Total Fouls_Furman 20, ETSU 11. A_4,324 (6,149).

