Europa League Glance

(Home teams listed first)
|KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS
|First leg
|Thursday, Feb. 17
Barcelona (Spain) 1, Napoli (Italy) 1
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 4
Sheriff (Moldova) 2, Braga (Portugal) 0
Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 2, Betis (Spain) 3
Atalanta (Italy) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m.
Braga (Portugal) vs. Lazio (Italy), 3 p.m.
RB Leipzig (Germany) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m.
Sevilla (Spain) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Serbia), 3 p.m.
|Second leg
|Thursday, Feb. 24
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Sevilla, 12:45 p.m.
Lazio vs. Braga, 12:45 p.m.
Olympiakos vs. Atalanta, 12:45 p.m.
Real Sociedad vs. RB Leipzig, 12:45 p.m.
Betis vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 3 p.m.
Braga vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m.
Glasgow Rangers vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
