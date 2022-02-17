On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Europa League Glance

February 17, 2022 2:48 pm
All Time EST

(Home teams listed first)

KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS
First leg
Thursday, Feb. 17

Barcelona (Spain) 1, Napoli (Italy) 1

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 4

Sheriff (Moldova) 2, Braga (Portugal) 0

Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 2, Betis (Spain) 3

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m.

Braga (Portugal) vs. Lazio (Italy), 3 p.m.

RB Leipzig (Germany) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m.

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Serbia), 3 p.m.

Second leg
Thursday, Feb. 24

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Sevilla, 12:45 p.m.

Lazio vs. Braga, 12:45 p.m.

Olympiakos vs. Atalanta, 12:45 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. RB Leipzig, 12:45 p.m.

Betis vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 3 p.m.

Braga vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m.

Glasgow Rangers vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

