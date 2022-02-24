On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Europa League Glance

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 5:47 pm
< a min read
      
All Time EST

(Home teams listed first)

KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS
First leg
Thursday, Feb. 17

Barcelona (Spain) 1, Napoli (Italy) 1

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 4

Sheriff (Moldova) 2, Braga (Portugal) 0

Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 2, Betis (Spain) 3

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Atalanta (Italy) 2, Olympiakos (Greece) 1

Braga (Portugal) 2, Lazio (Italy) 1

RB Leipzig (Germany) 2, Real Sociedad (Spain) 2

Sevilla (Spain) 3, Dinamo Zagreb (Serbia) 1

Second leg
Thursday, Feb. 24

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Sevilla 0, Sevilla advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Lazio 2, Braga 2, Porto advanced on 4-3 aggregate

Olympiakos 0, Atalanta 3, Atalanta advanced on 5-1 aggregate

Real Sociedad 1, RB Leipzig 3, Leipzig advanced on 5-3 aggregate

        Read more: Sports News

Betis 0, Zenit St. Petersburg 0, Betis advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Braga 2, Sheriff 0, Braga advanced 3-2 on penalty kicks

Glasgow Rangers 2, Borussia Dortmund 2, Rangers advanced on 6-4 aggregate

Napoli 2, Barcelona 4, Barcelona advanced on 5-3 aggregate

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!