Europa League Glance

(Home teams listed first)
|KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS
|First leg
|Thursday, Feb. 17
Barcelona (Spain) 1, Napoli (Italy) 1
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 4
Sheriff (Moldova) 2, Braga (Portugal) 0
Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 2, Betis (Spain) 3
Atalanta (Italy) 2, Olympiakos (Greece) 1
Braga (Portugal) 2, Lazio (Italy) 1
RB Leipzig (Germany) 2, Real Sociedad (Spain) 2
Sevilla (Spain) 3, Dinamo Zagreb (Serbia) 1
|Second leg
|Thursday, Feb. 24
Dinamo Zagreb 1, Sevilla 0, Sevilla advanced on 3-2 aggregate
Lazio 2, Braga 2, Porto advanced on 4-3 aggregate
Olympiakos 0, Atalanta 3, Atalanta advanced on 5-1 aggregate
Real Sociedad 1, RB Leipzig 3, Leipzig advanced on 5-3 aggregate
Betis 0, Zenit St. Petersburg 0, Betis advanced on 3-2 aggregate
Braga 2, Sheriff 0, Braga advanced 3-2 on penalty kicks
Glasgow Rangers 2, Borussia Dortmund 2, Rangers advanced on 6-4 aggregate
Napoli 2, Barcelona 4, Barcelona advanced on 5-3 aggregate
