Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Evansville 65, Indiana St. 56

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 8:57 pm
< a min read
      

EVANSVILLE (6-16)

Kuhlman 3-10 2-2 9, Phillips 3-5 2-2 8, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Frederking 3-9 1-2 8, Givance 7-12 4-5 19, Bobe 1-2 0-1 2, Smith 3-3 2-2 10, Sisley 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 24-48 11-14 65.

INDIANA ST. (9-14)

Stephens 5-10 2-2 12, Henry 6-10 3-3 15, Hobbs 0-3 0-0 0, Larry 4-5 2-2 10, Neese 5-14 2-2 12, Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bledson 0-1 2-2 2, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 12-13 56.

Halftime_Evansville 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 6-15 (Smith 2-2, Sisley 1-2, Givance 1-3, Kuhlman 1-3, Frederking 1-4, Bobe 0-1), Indiana St. 0-17 (Bledson 0-1, Henry 0-1, Larry 0-1, Stephens 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Hobbs 0-3, Neese 0-7). Rebounds_Evansville 24 (Phillips, Frederking 6), Indiana St. 24 (Stephens 8). Assists_Evansville 9 (Givance 4), Indiana St. 7 (Neese 3). Total Fouls_Evansville 14, Indiana St. 14. A_2,567 (10,200).

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Unlock Your Organization's Data...
2|15 Crafting Effective Narratives for...
2|15 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19