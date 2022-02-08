Evansville 65, Indiana St. 56

EVANSVILLE (6-16)
Kuhlman 3-10 2-2 9, Phillips 3-5 2-2 8, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Frederking 3-9 1-2 8, Givance 7-12 4-5 19, Bobe 1-2 0-1 2, Smith 3-3 2-2 10, Sisley 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 24-48 11-14 65.
INDIANA ST. (9-14)
Stephens 5-10 2-2 12, Henry 6-10 3-3 15, Hobbs 0-3 0-0 0, Larry 4-5 2-2 10, Neese 5-14 2-2 12, Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bledson 0-1 2-2 2, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 12-13 56.
Halftime_Evansville 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 6-15 (Smith 2-2, Sisley 1-2, Givance 1-3, Kuhlman 1-3, Frederking 1-4, Bobe 0-1), Indiana St. 0-17 (Bledson 0-1, Henry 0-1, Larry 0-1, Stephens 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Hobbs 0-3, Neese 0-7). Rebounds_Evansville 24 (Phillips, Frederking 6), Indiana St. 24 (Stephens 8). Assists_Evansville 9 (Givance 4), Indiana St. 7 (Neese 3). Total Fouls_Evansville 14, Indiana St. 14. A_2,567 (10,200).
