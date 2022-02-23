Trending:
Evansville faces Loyola Chicago, seeks to stop 5-game slide

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-6, 12-4 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -21; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville aims to break its five-game skid with a win over Loyola Chicago.

The Ramblers are 11-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Purple Aces are 2-14 in conference play. Evansville ranks sixth in the MVC allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 48.8% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Ramblers won 77-48 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Lucas Williamson led the Ramblers with 15 points, and Jawaun Newton led the Purple Aces with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Shamar Givance is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Purple Aces. Blaise Beauchamp is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

