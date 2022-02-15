Evansville visits Drake following DeVries’ 20-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (6-18, 2-11 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-9, 8-5 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Tucker DeVries scored 20 points in Drake’s 68-59 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-3 at home. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-11 against MVC opponents. Evansville is sixth in the MVC allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 48.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs and Purple Aces match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.

Shamar Givance is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Purple Aces. Jawaun Newton is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

