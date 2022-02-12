On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Fairfield 73, Niagara 53

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 3:05 pm
NIAGARA (11-12)

Cintron 0-1 0-0 0, Iorio 5-11 1-2 13, R.Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Hammond 4-14 0-0 8, Thomasson 3-9 0-0 7, Kuakumensah 3-5 4-4 11, Traore 1-3 0-0 2, Mackey 2-7 2-2 7, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Levnaic 1-1 0-0 2, S.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kratholm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 7-8 53.

FAIRFIELD (11-13)

Maidoh 5-5 0-0 10, Benning 2-7 2-2 7, Cruz 5-14 0-0 14, Green 3-6 2-2 10, Wojcik 3-7 0-0 8, Crisler 3-5 0-0 8, Cook 1-3 5-7 7, Long 2-4 0-0 6, Leach 1-3 1-1 3, Jeanne-Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Cevis 0-0 0-0 0, J.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Mullally 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 10-12 73.

Halftime_Fairfield 32-20. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 6-21 (Iorio 2-3, Kuakumensah 1-1, Thomasson 1-2, R.Brown 1-4, Mackey 1-5, Cintron 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Hammond 0-4), Fairfield 13-24 (Cruz 4-7, Wojcik 2-2, Crisler 2-3, Long 2-3, Green 2-4, Benning 1-4, Leach 0-1). Rebounds_Niagara 30 (Cintron, Thomasson 6), Fairfield 35 (Cook 7). Assists_Niagara 8 (Thomasson 3), Fairfield 18 (Green 8). Total Fouls_Niagara 14, Fairfield 12. A_1,476 (9,000).

