Fairfield visits Monmouth after Papas’ 20-point game

Fairfield Stags (10-10, 4-5 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (13-7, 5-4 MAAC)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -6.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Fairfield Stags after George Papas scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 70-69 overtime loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Hawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Monmouth ranks eighth in the MAAC with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Marcus McClary averaging 1.3.

The Stags have gone 4-5 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hawks won 61-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Papas led the Hawks with 16 points, and Jake Wojcik led the Stags with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Papas is averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Taj Benning is averaging 11.9 points for the Stags. Wojcik is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

