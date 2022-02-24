Fairleigh Dickinson 88, Wagner 86, OT

WAGNER (19-4)
Rogers 4-6 3-5 11, Hunt 4-7 0-0 10, Morales 11-24 1-4 25, Price-Noel 2-9 0-0 4, Williams 2-8 4-5 9, Martinez 9-13 2-4 21, Fletcher 1-2 1-1 3, Esquerra Trelles 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-71 11-19 86.
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (4-20)
Hill 6-7 4-5 17, Square 0-2 2-2 2, Lamaute 2-5 2-2 7, Rush 12-22 10-10 36, Xheraj 0-1 0-0 0, Dunn 1-7 4-6 6, Almonor 4-5 0-0 9, Berry 0-2 0-0 0, R.Ford 2-4 0-0 6, Rodriguez 1-2 0-0 3, Wattara 1-1 0-0 2, Racine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 22-25 88.
Halftime_Wagner 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 7-23 (Hunt 2-2, Morales 2-5, Martinez 1-1, Esquerra Trelles 1-2, Williams 1-6, Price-Noel 0-7), Fairleigh Dickinson 8-24 (R.Ford 2-3, Rush 2-8, Almonor 1-1, Hill 1-1, Rodriguez 1-1, Lamaute 1-4, Berry 0-1, Square 0-1, Xheraj 0-1, Dunn 0-3). Fouled Out_Rogers, Martinez, Square. Rebounds_Wagner 41 (Morales 9), Fairleigh Dickinson 27 (Square 7). Assists_Wagner 19 (Hunt 6), Fairleigh Dickinson 16 (Square 4). Total Fouls_Wagner 22, Fairleigh Dickinson 20.
