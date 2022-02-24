Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fairleigh Dickinson 88, Wagner 86, OT

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 8:32 pm
< a min read
      

WAGNER (19-4)

Rogers 4-6 3-5 11, Hunt 4-7 0-0 10, Morales 11-24 1-4 25, Price-Noel 2-9 0-0 4, Williams 2-8 4-5 9, Martinez 9-13 2-4 21, Fletcher 1-2 1-1 3, Esquerra Trelles 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-71 11-19 86.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (4-20)

Hill 6-7 4-5 17, Square 0-2 2-2 2, Lamaute 2-5 2-2 7, Rush 12-22 10-10 36, Xheraj 0-1 0-0 0, Dunn 1-7 4-6 6, Almonor 4-5 0-0 9, Berry 0-2 0-0 0, R.Ford 2-4 0-0 6, Rodriguez 1-2 0-0 3, Wattara 1-1 0-0 2, Racine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 22-25 88.

Halftime_Wagner 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 7-23 (Hunt 2-2, Morales 2-5, Martinez 1-1, Esquerra Trelles 1-2, Williams 1-6, Price-Noel 0-7), Fairleigh Dickinson 8-24 (R.Ford 2-3, Rush 2-8, Almonor 1-1, Hill 1-1, Rodriguez 1-1, Lamaute 1-4, Berry 0-1, Square 0-1, Xheraj 0-1, Dunn 0-3). Fouled Out_Rogers, Martinez, Square. Rebounds_Wagner 41 (Morales 9), Fairleigh Dickinson 27 (Square 7). Assists_Wagner 19 (Hunt 6), Fairleigh Dickinson 16 (Square 4). Total Fouls_Wagner 22, Fairleigh Dickinson 20.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!