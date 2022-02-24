On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as scouting executive

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 3:40 pm
< a min read
      

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has accepted a senior executive position on the Atlanta Falcons’ scouting staff.

Pace is reuniting with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. The two previously worked together in New Orleans.

The Falcons announced Pace’s hire Thursday.

Pace was fired by the Bears on Jan. 10 following seven seasons as general manager. His exit was accompanied by the firing of coach Matt Nagy following a 6-11 finish in 2021.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

After Pace was hired out of the Saints’ front office in 2015 to replace Phil Emery, the Bears went 48-65 with two postseason appearances. The Bears’ highlight under Pace came in 2018, when they won 12 games.

Before moving to Chicago, Pace spent 15 years with the Saints, moving up from coaching intern to director of player personnel.

Pace joins Phil Emery and Ruston Webster as senior personnel executives on the Falcons scouting staff.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!