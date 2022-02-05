Falko leads Binghamton against Maine after 29-point showing

Maine Black Bears (4-17, 1-9 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-10, 6-4 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -11.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the Maine Black Bears after Jacob Falko scored 29 points in Binghamton’s 77-61 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Bearcats are 4-5 on their home court. Binghamton is sixth in the America East with 11.7 assists per game led by Falko averaging 3.4.

The Black Bears have gone 1-9 against America East opponents. Maine gives up 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Bearcats won the last meeting 73-65 on Jan. 16. Falko scored 22 points points to help lead the Bearcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Falko is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Tyler Bertram is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Vukasin Masic is shooting 40.7% and averaging 9.4 points for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.