Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan against Ball State after 31-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-18, 5-12 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (12-15, 7-9 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits the Ball State Cardinals after Noah Farrakhan scored 31 points in Eastern Michigan’s 74-72 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Cardinals are 8-4 in home games. Ball State gives up 77.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 5-12 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan allows 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Cardinals won the last matchup 78-72 on Jan. 8. Luke Bumbalough scored 20 points points to help lead the Cardinals to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarius Jacobs is averaging 7.7 points for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Farrakhan is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.5 points for the Eagles. Nathan Scott is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.