Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan against Buffalo after 24-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (14-8, 8-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-16, 4-10 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Buffalo Bulls after Noah Farrakhan scored 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 75-70 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Eagles are 7-4 on their home court. Eastern Michigan averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulls have gone 8-4 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulls won 102-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Maceo Jack led the Bulls with 22 points, and Bryce McBride led the Eagles with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farrakhan is averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Nathan Scott is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Jeenathan Williams averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

