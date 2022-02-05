On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Farrar leads College of Charleston over Elon 66-64

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 7:03 pm
< a min read
      

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Nick Farrar hit a baseline jumper with two seconds remaining, capping a career-high 23 points as College of Charleston beat Elon 66-64 on Saturday.

Hunter McIntosh had 20 points for the Phoenix (7-17, 4-7 Colonial Athletic Conference). Darius Burford added 14 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. College of Charleston defeated Elon 65-61 on Jan. 9.

___

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments