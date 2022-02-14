Trending:
Farrar lifts College of Charleston over Drexel 79-75

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 10:05 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Farrar came off the bench to score 17 points to lead College of Charleston to a 79-75 win over Drexel on Monday night.

Reyne Smith had 15 points for College of Charleston (14-10, 6-6 Colonial Athletic Association). John Meeks added 13 points and five assists. Dimitrius Underwood had seven rebounds.

Coletrane Washington scored a career-high 21 points for the Dragons (12-12, 7-7). Camren Wynter added 13 points and eight assists. Melik Martin had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

