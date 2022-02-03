FAU 83, Louisiana Tech 73

LOUISIANA TECH (16-6)

Lofton 5-12 6-8 16, Archibald 3-9 0-0 7, Christon 1-2 0-0 3, C.Williams 4-8 3-6 13, Willis 5-14 0-0 12, Green 7-11 1-1 18, Bradford 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 10-15 73.

FAU (13-9)

Goldin 4-6 2-2 10, Forrest 5-13 6-7 20, Greenlee 5-7 8-12 19, Martin 7-12 4-4 21, Winchester 2-4 0-0 5, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Rosado 2-3 1-2 6, Baruti 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-50 21-27 83.

Halftime_FAU 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 9-27 (Green 3-7, C.Williams 2-4, Willis 2-8, Christon 1-2, Archibald 1-4, Bradford 0-1, Stewart 0-1), FAU 10-23 (Forrest 4-9, Martin 3-7, Rosado 1-1, Winchester 1-1, Greenlee 1-3, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out_Lofton, Archibald. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 29 (Lofton 14), FAU 32 (Martin 8). Assists_Louisiana Tech 14 (Lofton 6), FAU 12 (Forrest, Greenlee 3). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 21, FAU 16. A_1,683 (5,000).

