FGCU plays Stetson, seeks 4th straight victory

Stetson Hatters (11-13, 5-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-9, 6-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU is looking to keep its three-game win streak going when the Eagles take on Stetson.

The Eagles are 11-3 in home games. FGCU is third in the ASUN with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Samuel averaging 3.2.

The Hatters are 5-6 in ASUN play. Stetson is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Eagles won the last meeting 93-91 on Jan. 19. Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 30 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is averaging 20.3 points and six assists for the Eagles. Samuel is averaging 11.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Christiaan Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Hatters. Chase Johnston is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

