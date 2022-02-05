FGCU visits Lipscomb following Dunn-Martin’s 34-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-9, 4-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-14, 3-6 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the Lipscomb Bisons after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 34 points in FGCU’s 95-93 overtime victory against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Bisons have gone 6-4 at home. Lipscomb is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 4-5 against ASUN opponents. FGCU averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is shooting 56.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bisons. Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Kevin Samuel is averaging 11.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles. Dunn-Martin is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

