Fidler scores 22 to carry Omaha past Denver 72-69

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 11:17 pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had 22 points as Nebraska Omaha narrowly beat Denver 72-69 on Thursday night.

Darrius Hughes had 14 points for Nebraska Omaha (5-22, 4-12 Summit League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Marco Smith and Nick Ferrarini added 11 points apiece.

Felix Lemetti, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Mavericks, scored five points on 1-of-11 shooting.

KJ Hunt had 16 points for the Pioneers (9-20, 5-11), who have lost four games in a row. Coban Porter added 16 points. Michael Henn had 13 points.

