Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Finch leads Jacksonville State past Lipscomb 78-67

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 10:48 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Finch had a career-high 21 points as Jacksonville State defeated Lipscomb 78-67 on Wednesday night.

Finch hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and added six assists for the Gamecocks (17-9, 10-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darian Adams pitched in with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Gibbs added 13 points and Demaree King scored 11.

Parker Hazen and Will Pruitt had 17 points apiece to pace the Bisons (11-17, 4-9). Tommy Murr had 14 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Bisons on the season. Jacksonville State defeated Lipscomb 88-83 on Jan. 11.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 2022 - FAR Supplement - DARS - DISA
2|23 Breaking Down Barriers to Collaboration
2|23 govAccess/Vision CMS: Custom Content...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All aboard!