FIU 72, Marshall 71

FIU (13-11)
Brown 7-10 0-0 15, Pinkney 0-1 0-0 0, Banks 1-2 2-2 4, Brewer 7-12 4-6 20, Lovett 4-8 2-2 11, Jones 4-9 7-8 16, Hawkins 0-2 0-0 0, Sanogo 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 0-0 1-2 1, Wilcox 1-3 0-0 2, Krivokapic 1-2 0-0 3, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 16-20 72.
MARSHALL (8-16)
Anochili-Killen 3-12 2-3 8, Beyers 1-7 0-0 3, Miladinovic 2-3 0-0 4, Kinsey 5-9 4-6 14, Taylor 8-14 2-2 22, Toussaint 3-4 0-0 6, George 1-2 0-0 3, Sarenac 2-5 0-0 6, Early 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 1-1 0-0 3, McKey 1-1 0-0 2, Dillon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 8-11 71.
Halftime_FIU 39-29. 3-Point Goals_FIU 6-15 (Brewer 2-3, Brown 1-2, Krivokapic 1-2, Lovett 1-3, Jones 1-4, Hawkins 0-1), Marshall 9-28 (Taylor 4-6, Sarenac 2-5, Braun 1-1, George 1-2, Beyers 1-6, Dillon 0-1, Early 0-1, Kinsey 0-1, Anochili-Killen 0-5). Fouled Out_George. Rebounds_FIU 28 (Brown, Banks 7), Marshall 28 (Anochili-Killen 9). Assists_FIU 10 (Brewer 6), Marshall 15 (Kinsey, Taylor 5). Total Fouls_FIU 9, Marshall 19.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments